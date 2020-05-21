Houston County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.
According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Michelle Holloway, 43, left her home in the Porter Springs area of the county on foot at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
She was last seen wearing gray sweat pants with a gray t-shirt and gray tennis shoes.
The sheriff’s office said Holloway has mental issues.
If you have seen her, please call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 544-2862.
