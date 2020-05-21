2 killed in Shelby County plane crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The FAA has confirmed that two people died in a plane crash in Shelby County on Wednesday.
The FAA reported that local authorities confirmed two deaths.
According to Center fire chief Keith Byndom, the plane crashed into a wooded area behind Watson and Sons Funeral Home near State Highway 7 across from the Center Municipal Airport.
From the FAA:
A single-engine Cessna 206 crashed this evening under unknown circumstances, about a quarter-mile south of Center Municipal Airport in Center, Texas. The plane was destroyed upon impact. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate, and the NTSB will be in charge. Please contact local officials for information on the condition of the occupants. The FAA and NTSB do not release names. We defer to local officials to release those at the appropriate time. We will release the tail number after investigators verify it at the crash site.
DPS said they and other first responders located the crash site at approximately 4:40 p.m. just south of the airport.
