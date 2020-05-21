Nacogdoches County sheriff confirms jail’s first inmate with COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County sheriff Jason Bridges confirmed the first inmate with a case of COVID-19 inside the Nacogdoches County jail.
In a video, Sheriff Bridges states the inmate has been in jail since May 13 and is asymptomatic. Bridges said a family member of the inmate contacted the sheriff’s office and notified them that they had tested positive, which is why the inmate was tested.
Bridges said the inmate had been in a special area which is reserved for new inmates that had been set up as a measure to protect and mitigate the spread of the virus. He was put into isolation after testing positive.
Bridges said he spoke with Gregg County sheriff Maxey Cerliano who agreed to take the inmate to their facility in Kilgore which is dedicated to housing COVID-19 positive inmates. The inmate was transported Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff Bridges said they have reached out to the state and a team will be coming in to test all the inmates in the jail. Another team has been requested to deep clean the jail. Sheriff Bridges said all jail employees will also be tested.
