Naranjo Museum of Natural History opens Friday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Naranjo Museum of Natural History is opening their doors back up tomorrow with new health and safety guidelines, including no more than 25 percent occupancy.
All guests ten years and older are required to wear face masks and those nine and under are encouraged to.
All hands-on exhibits have been removed or covered for the time being to keep guests safe.
They’ve replaced those areas with extra visual reading and educational material.
Families will need to stay together and maintain a distance of six feet from other visitors.
Only museum staff members will be allowed to enter the museum gift shop and will help guests shop.
“With our exhibits, cleaning is kind of a normal thing, so we’re just adding to that. We were able to get disinfectant,” said Veronica Amoe, museum manager. We have hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap in the bathrooms. And we’ll just be doing that on a regular schedule, trying to follow visitors and trying to clean up after them.”
Masks will be available to purchase for a dollar.
Their hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Special hour for those 65+ Hours Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Admission is $7.50 for adults, $5 for children 4-18 years old, and children 3 years and under are free.
Phone number, (936) 639-3466
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.