NAS Corpus Christi shooter neutralized, base says

RAW: NAS Corpus Christi on lock down after reports of an active shooter
May 21, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 8:34 AM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A naval air station in Texas is on lockdown after an active shooter was reported near one of the facility’s gates.

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi says the shooter was “neutralized” and all gates remain closed.

There were no immediate reports of what happened to the shooter or other injuries.

Naval Security Forces at NAS Corus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximatel 6:15 a.m. this morning. The...

Posted by Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Thursday, May 21, 2020

The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

