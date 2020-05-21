Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It is going to be another cloudy and muggy day today as a warm front slowly pushes north through the area today. Highs today will range from the middle to upper 80s thanks to some occasionally breezy southerly winds and peaks of sunshine this afternoon. Speaking of this afternoon, there will be a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later today and some storms could even carry an isolated severe threat of damaging gusty winds, as well as very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. More pop-up showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible tomorrow and Saturday as we continue our warming trend into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered showers and storms will see much better coverage during the second half of the holiday weekend so having an indoor “Plan B” would be ideal. Our typical spring time pattern continues into the majority of next week with afternoon pop up showers and isolated thundershowers. A weak cold front tries to move into East Texas next Tuesday and will likely stall out in the area. No huge changes are expected with this cold front other than most of the area’s afternoon highs getting knocked back down into the lower to middle 80s for afternoon highs through Thursday.