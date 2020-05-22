Craft breweries reopening today under phase 2 of Governor Abbott’s Open Texas plan

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fredonia Brewery re-opened Friday, two months after being forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely bit a big chunk out of our income. I mean, being a venue that has a lot of outdoor sitting—we are weather dependent. So, we lost those sales,” Owner Jack Sullivan said.
Sullivan says although the tap room is not open, they do have their own canning line and will continue to sell beer to-go in drive-thru style as well.
“We have somewhat made up that with sales of cans to grocery stores. It’s not matched it but helped offset the loss a little bit,” Sullivan added. “We are also lucky that we have been able to get some financial assistance from the paycheck protection program. We were able to get that."
Sullivan says with only 18 seats left in the brewery, his business meets and exceeds the 25 percent capacity rule.
“As far as outside space, we took a lot of time sitting down with the graph paper and mapping out where we want to put the tables. Sort of walked through the process and tried to imagine it. So, we have a lot of tables that are out of circulation just to maintain that six-foot spacing,” Sullivan explained.
The brewery has not made any staffing changes.
“As far as equipment is concerned, nothing really too far beyond the ordinary for us, so those costs are just sort of offset by the extra income we got from the PPP loan and all that."
With reopening day underway, Sullivan says he is optimistic about moving forward.
“It's going to be a grind, but I think we'll claw back from it,” Sullivan expressed.
Sullivan says brewery employees have masks and plenty of hand sanitizer
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.