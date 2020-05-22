East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices remain steady

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas says trades are mostly steady in all regions and firm in south Texas.
New crop prices in south Texas are inline with old crop but new crop has yet to be established in all other regions.
Both the panhandle and west Texas could use some rain as temperatures have already been pushing up into the 90′s.
Excessive rain continues to be the story in the north, central, and here in east Texas. And that has put many producers behind on fieldwork.
Producers in these areas are expecting first cutting to be somewhat delayed to closer to the first of June instead of the end of May.
You can get the latest local Ag News, just click over to ETXAgNews.com.