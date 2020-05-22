East Texas driver license offices will be among the last to open across Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans will have to wait the longest to get access to their nearest driver license office.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, these offices will be opening with limited services in four phases.
At the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, the department released a statement Thursday night explaining they are shifting to “appointments only.”
“A new appointment solution, which has been in the works for several months, will take effect in DL offices as they reopen,” said DPS. “The appointment solution allows customers to book appointments for a specific day and time up to six months in advance.”
Below are the four reopening phases outlined by DPS. Phase three is highlighted, as it pertains to all offices in East Texas.
- Phase 1: Offices in DPS’ Northwest and West Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning May 26, 2020. Customers can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 22 at 1 p.m.
- Phase 2: Offices in DPS’ South and Central Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning May 29, 2020. Customers can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 26 at 1 p.m.
- Phase 3: Offices in DPS’ North and Southeast Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning June 3, 2020. Customers can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 29 at 1 p.m.
- Phase 4 will allow customers to schedule an appointment for all DL office transactions anywhere in the state and is expected to begin midsummer. DPS will announce details on this phase at a later date.
According to DPS officials, all staff and customers who are taking a driving test will be required to wear face masks or face coverings. Everyone, including customers, will be screened for symptoms and have their temperature checked. Additionally, customers will only be allowed to pay with credit card, check or money order. No cash payments will be accepted.
For more information on these new requirements or to schedule an appointment with your nearest DPS office, click here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.