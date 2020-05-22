First Alert: Rain chances on the upswing as we progress through the Memorial Day weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - As we progress through the upcoming Memorial Day Observance weekend, our rain chances will be on the upswing as a trough of low pressure draws in moisture and provides the additional lift in the atmosphere needed to bring us likely chances for rain, especially as we get into Sunday afternoon and Memorial Day.
Saturday will be partly sunny, warm, and humid with a 30% chance of widely scattered, afternoon downpours. Look for highs to reach the lower 90’s.
With rain chances becoming likely from Sunday through the middle of next week, it will not be as warm as the added cloud cover and rain activity will lead to highs only reaching the lower-to-middle 80’s.
Therefore, if you were planning on being out on the lake or by the pool and doing some grilling on Memorial Day, you will definitely want to have some backup, indoor plans ready to go since those rain odds are 70%.
It should be noted that these rain chances do not mean it will rain 60 or 70% of the day. It is just an indicator that you are likely to be on the receiving end of some rain each day.
Since a cutoff low will likely develop and linger for a few days, locally heavy rainfall and a wet weather pattern may linger through much of next week.
Our rainfall potential in the next week looks to average around two-to-three inches throughout the Piney Woods, with isolated, higher amounts possible in a few locales.
