Former ‘Jack John Franklin-Myers: Those are wins I will never forget

As sad as the situation is, Franklin-Myers tries to stay positive and find a good laugh. He found that moment knowing that his journey to the NFL is one of the more unique paths. Entering SFA, Franklin-Myers never won a high school game. The Greenville teams he played on went 0-40. Now his SFA record is 0-25., so Franklin-Myers has an 0-65 record before ever stepping foot on an NFL field. Getting ready for his third NFL season, Franklin-Myers has already been in the spotlight, getting a sack on Tom Brady in the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams.