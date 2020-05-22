Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We begin the final day of the work week with a bit more sunshine peaking out through our partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning. It will be another warm day with more sunshine expected to peak out later this afternoon as highs warm back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Isolated pop up showers and thundershowers will be possible during the early afternoon hours, then storm chances increase quickly for our northern counties this evening and overnight as a line of strong to severe storms is expected to develop in Southern Oklahoma and push south into North Texas. At this time, the greater severe threat is mainly to the west of East Texas, primarily focused on the DFW metroplex and areas to the west and north. There is a chance for some of these storms to move into our northwestern counties, mainly within the I-20/I-30 corridor so we ask that you remain weather alert this evening and continue to check the forecast for new updates. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible once again during the afternoon tomorrow. Rain chances become much more likely for Sunday, Monday(Memorial Day), and Tuesday. On and off showers and storms will be possible throughout the period so it would really be a good idea to have an indoor Plan B this holiday weekend. Rain chances will remain possible but more scattered throughout the remainder of the workweek as our active spring time pattern continues for East Texas.