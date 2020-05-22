Friday’s Weather: Increasing chances for rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected again today. A warm start with temperatures in the 70s and warming into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Breezy at times today and most of the day will only see a slight chance for rain. However, chances for rain increase this evening and tonight with a few scattered showers and thundershowers moving through. Expect some heavy rainfall with a few of these and even some gusty winds before they weaken as they move southeast. Most of the day Saturday should be rain free with just a few scattered showers and thundershowers by afternoon. Chances for rain will increase again by Sunday afternoon and evening with the most likely chance for widespread rainfall on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. The unsettled weather pattern continues with more rain chances through next week.