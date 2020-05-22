At least 3 injured in overnight shooting outside of home on Ellis Avenue in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - From the Lufkin Police Department:
We are investigating an overnight shooting outside of a home on Ellis Avenue in which at least three people were injured.
Around 3 a.m., officers were called to 1306 Ellis Ave. for a report of a wounded female. Once they arrived on scene, they learned there was also a male victim.
Neighbors reported hearing between 10-20 shots and officers found numerous shell casings scattered outside the home and down Wesch Drive.
We believe there were at least three shooters involved in the incident. It appears the incident began over a disagreement about money being owed to someone that had not been repaid.
We do not believe either of the victims have life-threatening injuries, based on preliminary hospital reports. They are both still being treated at this time.
At 6:30 a.m., we received a call of a third wounded person – a male – at Lotus Lane Apartments. He was named by witnesses as one of the shooters in the Ellis Avenue incident. He is being taken to a local hospital to be treated for what appears to be a non-life threatening wound. An officer will stay with him at the hospital to ensure he does not escape custody.
“As you can tell, there are lots of moving parts to this investigation and what we have been able to share at this point is preliminary information,” LPD Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth said. “Though we believe there are involved parties still at large, we do not feel there is a threat to public at this time. It appears the involved parties knew each other and this was not a random act.”
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS
