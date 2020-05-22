Unemployment numbers in Deep East Texas up over 8 percent from 2019

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Unemployment figures have been released for Deep East Texas counties.
Data released shows Angelina County unemployment rose from 3.4-percent in April of 2019 up to 11.8-percent in April 2020.
Nacogdoches County had similar figures, rising from 3 percent in April of 2019 to 10.5-percent in April of 2020.
In terms of unemployment for major cities in deep East Texas, Lufkin’s unemployment figure rose from 3.3-percent in April of 2019 to 11.6-percent in April of 2020. Nacogdoches rose from 3.2-percent in April 2019 to 10.2-percent in April 2020.
Deep East Texas as a whole went from an unemployment rate of 3.7-percent in April of 2019 to 11.9-percent in April of 2020.
Here are unemployment figures from other deep East Texas counties:
- Houston County - April 2019: 2.5% - April 2020: 6.7%
- Jasper County - April 2019: 5.2% - April 2020: 17.3%
- Polk County - April 2019: 3.9% - April 2020: 12%
- Sabine County - April 2019: 5.3% - April 2020: 17.1%
- San Augustine County - April 2019: 3.7% - April 2020: 10.9%
- Shelby County - April 2019: 3.2% - April 2020: 8.9%
- Trinity County - April 2019: 3.9% - April 2020: 10.9%
- Tyler County - April 2019: 4.7% - April 2020: 14.9%
Click here for a full list of deep East Texas unemployment numbers.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.