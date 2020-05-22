Unemployment numbers in Deep East Texas up over 8 percent from 2019

Unemployment numbers in Deep East Texas up over 8 percent from 2019
(Source: Raycom Media)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | May 22, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 3:55 PM

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Unemployment figures have been released for Deep East Texas counties.

Data released shows Angelina County unemployment rose from 3.4-percent in April of 2019 up to 11.8-percent in April 2020.

Nacogdoches County had similar figures, rising from 3 percent in April of 2019 to 10.5-percent in April of 2020.

In terms of unemployment for major cities in deep East Texas, Lufkin’s unemployment figure rose from 3.3-percent in April of 2019 to 11.6-percent in April of 2020. Nacogdoches rose from 3.2-percent in April 2019 to 10.2-percent in April 2020.

Deep East Texas as a whole went from an unemployment rate of 3.7-percent in April of 2019 to 11.9-percent in April of 2020.

Here are unemployment figures from other deep East Texas counties:

  • Houston County - April 2019: 2.5% - April 2020: 6.7%
  • Jasper County - April 2019: 5.2% - April 2020: 17.3%
  • Polk County - April 2019: 3.9% - April 2020: 12%
  • Sabine County - April 2019: 5.3% - April 2020: 17.1%
  • San Augustine County - April 2019: 3.7% - April 2020: 10.9%
  • Shelby County - April 2019: 3.2% - April 2020: 8.9%
  • Trinity County - April 2019: 3.9% - April 2020: 10.9%
  • Tyler County - April 2019: 4.7% - April 2020: 14.9%

Click here for a full list of deep East Texas unemployment numbers.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.