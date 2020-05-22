WEBXTRA: Sabine River Authority seeks recreational development along Toledo Bend Reservoir

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Sabine River Authority of Texas has the opportunity to develop two recreation areas on Toledo Bend Reservoir – one within Shelby County and one within Sabine County.
The Sabine River Authority managers about 185,000 acres along the shore of the Toledo Bend Reservoir. The agency is proposing a marina and resort to promote tourism and economic development.
They’re trying to get a special use permit from the U.S. Forest Service. In order to do that, the Sabine River Authority needs public input.
The public can weigh in on the proposed development by writing to:
Kimpton Cooper, District Ranger
Attn: SRA Marina and Resort Permit Project, Sabine National Forest
5050 Highway 21 East
Hemphill, TX 75948
Letters can be hand delivered to the above address between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The public may also email input to SM.FS.r8nfgtsabcom@usda.gov with the subject line SRA Marina and Resort Permit Project.
All input needs to be received by the U.S. Forest Service by June 17, 2020.
