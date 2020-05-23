New 7on7 tournament causes confusion and concern

Houston said the board as well as a lot of coaches with the Texas High School Coaches Association are concerned over the conditioning their student-athletes have been receiving away from their program during this shutdown. Coaches will finally have all student-athletes back on campuses for modified summer workouts and strength and conditioning programs starting June 8. That would give them just a couple of weeks to get caught up after months off and the UIL is prohibiting 7on7 training during this time back at school.