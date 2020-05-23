New 7on7 tournament causes confusion and concern

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A new 7on7 tournament coming next month in Bryan- College Station has caused confusion with high school coaches and concern.
Last month Texas 7on7 canceled the annual state qualifying tournaments and state championship event due to concerns over COVID 19. Board member Brandon Houston said a lot of the concern was not over if the state would reopen by their event but how ready would student-athletes be for the event.
Earlier this week, Tru Xposur announced on twitter a ‘Battle for Texas’ 7on7 state championship in Bryan-College Station next month. The group’s official announcement said since the SQT’s and Texas 7on7 event had been canceled they would be inviting teams back that qualified last year and then opening the brackets to other teams.
“It has been a busy morning for me,” Buffalo head football coach and Texas 7on7 board member Brandon Houston said. “When that announcement came out I had a lot of coaches and people texting, calling and emailing me asking if we had a change of heart. I am not trying to disparage that group. I speaking for the board have concerns over hosting an event right now.”
Houston said the board as well as a lot of coaches with the Texas High School Coaches Association are concerned over the conditioning their student-athletes have been receiving away from their program during this shutdown. Coaches will finally have all student-athletes back on campuses for modified summer workouts and strength and conditioning programs starting June 8. That would give them just a couple of weeks to get caught up after months off and the UIL is prohibiting 7on7 training during this time back at school.
Organizers of the new event came out on Friday and apologized for any confusion about the two separate groups operating events. They are taking precautions like extending the event from three to four days so games can be spread out more to help with social distancing. Still there are concerns.
“We want to keep our kids from situations where we put them in situations where there may be an outbreak,” Houston said. “Our goal is [that] we want to play football in the fall so if that means we have to take away from 7on7 in the summer than we will do that.”
