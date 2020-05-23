Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the rest of the afternoon as temperatures stay steady in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow, be prepared for off and on showers and low to mid 80s. For Memorial Day, we are expecting showers throughout most of the day with comfortable temps, in the low 80s. Low 80s and rain will stick around for the rest of the work week. The best chance to see a few storms will be late Tuesday into early Wednesday.