Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Showers are expected this morning but should clear out by the afternoon. If you have seen the rain, your temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 60s, but if you haven’t yet then you are in the mid to upper 70s. This afternoon, we are all expected to warm to near 90 degrees. Once the rain moves out later today, a mix of sun and clouds is expected. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow, be prepared for off and on showers and mid 80s. For Memorial Day, we are expecting showers throughout most of the day with comfortable temps, in the low 80s. Low 80s and rain will stick around for the rest of the work week.