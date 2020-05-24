Driver License Offices to Reopen by Appointment Only with Limited Services, Additional Safety Measures Enacted

As a reminder, the extension of the expiration of Texas DL/CDL/ID/Election Identification Certificate (EIC) cards remains in effect. This means that all Texas DL/CDL/ID/EIC cards that expired on or after March 13, 2020, fall under the period that encompasses the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days after which time DPS issues public notice that the extension period has been lifted and all normal operations have resumed. As of this release, that 60-day period has not begun. Due to the extension still being active, appointments for renewals will not be available until further notice.