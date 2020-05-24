Lufkin police investigating shooting incident on Lane Drive that left 1 person injured

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of Lane Drive Saturday. Multiple shots were fired, and one person was injured, according to a press release.
LPD officers were dispatched out to the 200 block of Lane Drive at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. When they got to the scene, they found that an 18-year-old Lufkin man had been shot in the ankle.
The victim told police that he was at the home visiting a friend, and they were outside in the garage/driveway area when they heard shots. That was when the 18-year-old was shot in the left ankle, the press release stated.
“Others at the home said they did not see anyone and could give no further information,” the press release stated.
Lufkin PD officers found bullet holes in the garage, living room, and living room window, the press release stated.
The victim was conscious and alter when he was transported to a local hospital.
According to the press release, the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about the shooting incident is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
“Around the same time as the shooting, we received multiple shots fired calls around the city,” Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said in the press release. “Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the sources. It is possible that they were fireworks due to the holiday weekend."
The press release went on to remind Lufkin residents that anytime they hear what they believe are gunshots, they should stay in their homes instead of going outside to investigate.
“We know bullets can penetrate walls and windows, but you are much safer in your home than outside without cover,” Pebsworth said. “Unfortunately, we have worked a murder case where the victim was an innocent bystander who walked outside to investigate the sound of gunfire.”
