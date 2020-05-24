Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Overnight, we will dry out and cool to the upper 60s. Tomorrow for Memorial Day we will wake up to mostly cloudy skies and a few stray showers. By the afternoon widespread rain and isolated thundershowers are expected. Be prepared for brief periods of heavy rainfall, occasional gusty winds, and a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be below average, in the low 80s. Rain will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will become more spotty in nature on Thursday and Friday but won’t completely leave our are. For next weekend expect partly cloudy skies, lower rain chances, and 80s.