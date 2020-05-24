Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see mostly cloudy skies for the start of the day with temperatures in the mid 70s. By the afternoon showers and isolated thundershowers will move into our area. Be prepared for brief periods of heavy rainfall, occasional gusty winds, and a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures are expected to make it to the mid 80s but will slowly fall as the rain passes through. Overnight, we will dry out and cool to the upper 60s. Tomorrow for Memorial Day widespread showers are expected with low 80s. Rain will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will become more spotty in nature on Thursday and Friday but won’t completely leave our are. For the start of next weekend expect partly cloudy skies, lower rain chances, and 80s.