WEBXTRA: Fredonia Hill Baptist Church members meet together after only live streaming

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fredonia Hill Baptist Church’s members had in-person services again Sunday morning for the first time in several months.
They have been only streaming services online since March when they had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KTRE’s Erin Wides spoke to Fredonia Hill’s pastor and a member about the steps they have taken to keep members safe and what it is like to be back with other church members for Sunday morning services. We’ll have more on this at 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.