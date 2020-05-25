First Alert: Keep the umbrellas handy as more rain likely in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A slow-moving upper low now sitting over the panhandle of Texas will continue to rotate disturbances through our part of the state over the next three-to-four days.
Since we are looking at additional rains falling on top of saturated grounds from recent rains, a Flash Flood Watch has been extended through 7 p.m. Wednesday for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties.
Another wave of heavy rain looks to arrive Tuesday morning as a storm complex in central Texas rolls through our part of the state. It should be in a weakening mode, but it should hold together enough to provide us with more pockets of moderate-to-heavy downpours.
Due to the added cloud cover and rain activity that will be around, temperatures will be trending noticeably cooler the next few days. Morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 60’s with daytime highs only reaching the lower 80’s.
Eventually, the upper low will slide through the Ark-La-Tex and push east of our area later in the week, which will lead to lower daily rain chances.
Over the next few days, we are still forecasting two-to-four inches of rainfall, with isolated, higher amounts certainly in play for a few locales.
A return to more sunshine and drier weather looks to return by this weekend, which will lead to a quick warm-up as daytime highs top out in the upper 80’s under partly sunny skies.
