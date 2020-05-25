George P. Bush honoring fallen heroes with virtual Memorial Day ceremony

KILLEEN, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Land Commissioner and Chairman of the Veterans Land Board George P. Bush is hosting a virtual Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning.
Along with Bush, Admiral William McRaven will honor men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
While this year’s Memorial Day looks a little different due to the nation’s fight against COVID-19, military men and women who lost their lives will be remembered today.
Normally, Memorial Day ceremonies across the state are held at four Texas State Veteran Ceremonies.
Everyone is invited to watch the ceremony, live streamed from Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, online at 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.
McRaven, a retired U.S. Navy Four-Star Admiral, is the keynote speaker and Bush will provide remarks.
A wreath-laying ceremony and a performance of “Taps” will also be conducted to honor fallen heroes.
