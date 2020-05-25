WEBXTRA: SFA Coach Kyle Keller talks about the loss of Eddie Sutton

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The college basketball world spent the weekend mourning the loss of Eddie Sutton. The former college basketball coach died in Oklahoma over the weekend. Sutton was 84 years-old.
SFA men's basketball coach Kyle Keller talked to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames about the legacy that Sutton left behind. Keller was an assistant for Sutton at Oklahoma State starting in 1999. Keller attributes much of his success to the coaching of Sutton.
Sutton led four different teams to the NCAA National Tournament a total of 26 times. He is the only coach to have coached in three Final Four’s. Sutton amassed 806 wins and two national coach of the year honors. Earlier this year he was announced as an upcoming member in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.