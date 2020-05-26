BLING BLING! Carthage Bulldogs receive 2019 state championship rings

Gimme the rock! Or rocks, in this case. The Carthage Bulldogs high school football team picked up their 4-A D-I state championship rings on Tuesday, and they look heavy with diamonds. Congratulations, team! (Source: Caleb Beames, KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames | May 26, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 2:11 PM

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - It was a congratulation delayed by a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but members of the Carthage Bulldogs 2019 high school team were able to get their 4-A D-I state title rings on Tuesday.

Last December, the Bulldogs beat Waco LaVega to win their 7th state title. For the 33 seniors on the team it was their 3rd title in 4 years.

Due to social distancing there was no big celebration. The players were brought into the field house one at a time to get their rings.

