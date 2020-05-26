First Alert: More scattered rain and storms possible late Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A spoke of energy rotating around the cutoff low up near the Red River will provide us with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day on Wednesday.
Outside of any rain, temperatures will be cooler than normal as a light, westerly wind will keep the humidity values relatively low. This will lead to morning lows in the middle 60’s with highs in the 80’s over the next few days.
As this cutoff low starts to move to the east later in the week, we should see a complex of rain and storms move through on Thursday, which will give us a 60% chance of rain.
Eventually, this upper low will open up and pull away by Friday, which will lead to a frontal boundary to move in, keeping our winds out of the north as drier air returns for the weekend.
A building ridge of high pressure will suppress the clouds and allow for a sun-filled and mainly dry weekend as cool mornings give way to warm afternoons.
This sunny, dry weather will continue into next week as we get the month of June underway.
