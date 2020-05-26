First Alert: Widespread, excessive rainfall looking unlikely, but scattered rains still on the menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for a few locales through the early evening hours before they dissipate once the sun sets around 8:15 p.m.
While our rain chances will remain in place, they have been lowered, as rainfall amounts look to average around an inch between now and the end of the week. Initially, it appeared we would see two-to-four inches of additional rainfall and since this low has changed course just a bit, our prospects for rain are not as high as they once were.
However, the slow-moving upper low is still spinning near the Red River and that feature will still play a vital role in our daily weather over the next few days.
Outside of any rain, temperatures will be cooler than normal as a light, westerly wind will keep the humidity values relatively low. This will lead to morning lows in the middle 60’s with highs in the 80’s.
Wednesday will feature a 40% chance of scattered downpours, most of which look to occur in the afternoon hours.
As this cutoff low starts to move to the east later in the week, we could see a complex of rain and storms move through on Thursday morning, which will give us a 60% chance of rain. If we get the rain in the morning, then the afternoon will be much drier.
Eventually, this upper low will open up and pull away by Friday, which will lead to a frontal boundary to move in, keeping our winds out of the north as drier air returns for the weekend.
A building ridge of high pressure will suppress the clouds and allow for a sun-filled and mainly dry weekend as cool mornings give way to warm afternoons.
