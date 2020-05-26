Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright announces retirement

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright is calling it a career at the City of Lufkin.
Wright confirmed he would be retiring on July 7 after 30 years of service with the city. After graduating from Zavalla and worked for the city of Lufkin for the next five years starting in 1978.
"I am going to retire and spend some more time at home with family," Wright said. "I might do some engineering work but mostly just spending time with family."
Wright returned to the city in 1995 and over the next 25 years worked his way up from City Engineer, Assistant City Manager, Deputy City Manager and in 2014 was selected to be City Manager.
A possible successor was not immediately announced.
RELATED
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.