EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy again today. A few more showers will be likely, especially this afternoon. However, coverage will not be quite as widespread as the last couple of days. Showers stay possible through the end of the week, but will be more hit or miss in nature, with not everyone in East Texas getting the rain every day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for the next few afternoons. As high pressure begins to build in at the upper levels of the atmosphere, skies will start to clear out this weekend with gradually warming temperatures through early next week.