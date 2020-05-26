Nathan Bain Chosen to Receive Southland’s McCarty Citizenship Award

Bain gained international renown when he hit the game-winning layup in Stephen F. Austin’s victory over nationally-ranked Duke, snapping the Blue Devils 150-game home court win streak. The Freeport, Grand Bahama, native was then able to turn that recognition into raising more than $150,000 to help his hometown area after it suffered major destruction from Hurricane Dorian in September 2019. The win over Duke was just one in the Lumberjacks’ 28 of the shortened season, including a record 19 conference victories that had them positioned as the top seed in the 2020 Southland Conference Tournament. Despite suffering an injury, he still made 27 starts and led the team with a free-throw percentage of .800. Bain took the lead on various community service projects, including a reading program with elementary schools, establishing a basketball playground for the less fortunate and assisting with free basketball clinics. The day after the Duke win, Bain and his teammates served the homeless at an area Nacogdoches food kitchen around the Thanksgiving holiday. He serves as an excellent role model for kids in the Nacogdoches community and back home in the Bahamas.