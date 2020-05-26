NBYBA accepting high school players through May 28

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With Baseball coming back The Nacogdoches Boys Youth Baseball League is offering a new opportunity for high school students.
With the UIL canceling the high school season the NBYBA will be offering a high school league. Signup for the league is due by the end of business Thursday.
According to the league’s Facebook page, the league will start the season the week of June 15. The season will be five weeks and end the week of July 13 with games being on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each team is set to play two high school regulation length games.
Due to no high school regulation size fields at the city complex the games will be played at area high schools. Teams will be made up of school classmates. If a school does not have enough participation to form a complete team we will combine schools to make a team.
If anyone is interested in playing you can nbyba.president@gmail.com. Practices are set to begin on June 1.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.