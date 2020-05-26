Roadwork for the week of May 25

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of May 25, 2020. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Note: All TxDOT offices will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. Normal business hours will resume at 8 a.m., Tuesday, May 26. To allow for more efficient holiday travel, no lane closures are allowed on construction and maintenance projects, May 22 – May 25.
In Smith County, night work continues on the US 69 Overpass at FM 346 starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures nightly. Use caution and remain alert when traveling through the work zone. Get specific lane closures and project information in the Smith County section of this release.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to perform ditch work on FM 321 between FM 315 and SH 19. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
SH 155 Pavement Repair and Overlay Project
· Limits: From 0.145 miles north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256
· Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
· Cost: $1.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue milling the northbound shoulders. Use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The contract consists of planing, pavement repair, surface asphalt, guard fence, and pavement markings.
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
· Limits: From 0.85 miles E of FM 315 – Poynor, SE to just NW of SH 155 - Frankston
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $27.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor continues seeding, grading ditches, and placing signs and mailboxes. Lane closures and shoulder work are possible. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 79 Super 2 Project
· Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $14.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue paving work on the shoulders, clearing trees, and placing drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Use caution expecting lane closures and delays. The contract consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
· Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $6.1 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to stripe the mainlanes and shoulders. Use caution expecting lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The contract consists of base repairs, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville/Rusk Maintenance crews plan to continue edge repairs, blade overlay, and shoulder repair on FM 1911 between US 69 and FM 1247. Shoulder repairs are planned for FM 241 between US 69 and FM 752. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
County Road Bridge Replacement Project (New Project)
- Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk.; CR 2614 at Beans Crk.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk.;
CR 3202 at Mills Crk.
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
- Cost: $830,000
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to remove the existing bridge. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.
CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is scheduled to close to through traffic this week. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.
No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek which is open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.
No work is scheduled on CR 2614 at Beans Creek which is open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.
SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project
· Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville, southeast to SH 110
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $13.7 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements and perform paving operations. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue cleanup activities and striping operations on the south end of the project using daily lane closures. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town.
US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
· Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $507,099.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane will be closed daily on this project to construct sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.
US 79 Widening Project
· Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $8.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform seal coat operations using daily lane closures. Expect delays! The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
· Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $8.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform earthwork and seeding on the north side of the roadway. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails.
FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
· Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $0.64 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform mowing and project cleanup. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to perform bridge joint repairs on I-20 eastbound between SH 31 and the Sabine River. Seal coat is scheduled for FM 3053 from I-20 to the Rusk County line. Expect lane closures managed by flaggers and a pilot car.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
Various Landscape Projects
· Limits: Spur 502/Judson Rd and Loop 281; median of SH 149 and US 259/Eastman Rd
· Contractor: Encino Landscape, Inc.
· Cost: $298,628.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020
Work continues in the right-of-way with little to no traffic impacts. The project consists of landscaping improvements at Spur 502 and Loop 281, and SH 149 at US 259. Work will include landscape beds, irrigation system, and retaining walls.
FM 3272 Restoration Project
· Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak
· Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
· Cost: $3.1 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Work is ongoing to construct new sidewalks and driveways. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of pavement restoration including milling, pavement repair, one course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.
FM 1844 Widening Project
· Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $2.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: May 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to conduct mill and inlay on FM 315 from SH 31 in Chandler to FM 3506. Expect lane closures with flaggers handling traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
US 175 Improvement Project
· Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804
· Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
· Cost: $12.1 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Roadway and drainage work are ongoing eastbound with the outside lane closed. Paving operations continue westbound with daily lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure on this project to add shoulders and improve drainage.
SH 334 Bridge Project
· Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
· Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
· Cost: $41.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
The contractor continues work on the new westbound bridges and roadway elements. Expect lane closures for beam delivery and some roadway repairs. Lane closures and delays can be expected daily. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes, and consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance and the Special Jobs crews plan to continue seal coat operations with work on BU 79. Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will be working on S. Main from the Town Square to the End of State Maintenance. On Thursday, work moves to Jacksonville Drive from S. Main to US 79 at Kroger. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Some city streets and side roads will be closed during this work.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
US 259 SB Reconstruction
· Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84
· Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.
· Cost: $7.3 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
The contractor will be laying hot mix in the southbound mainlanes. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is reconstructing the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrail, signs, and new pavement markings.
US 79 Reconstruction Project
· Limits: From CR 344 to the Panola County line
· Contractor: Madden Construction Co, Inc.
· Cost: $6.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020
The contractor will conduct work on the guard fence and driveways. Expect alternating lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is reconstructing the roadway. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, bridge rails and new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
· Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
· Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
· Cost: $7.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
The contractor will be placing the final seal coat. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to return to SH 110 north at the county line to conduct shoulder work. A second crew will perform base repairs on FM 850 near Overton before moving the operations to SH 135 in Arp. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Smith County construction projects updates:
SH 135 Widening Project
· Limits: From Arp to Troup
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.
· Cost: $9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement widening operations. Expect daily lane closures. The project consists of adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to install vegetative seeding, install signage, and perform project cleanup activities. The speed limit is 45 mph. The bridge replacement project is building a wider structure.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
· Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $14.8 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue frontage road and ramp construction. The new I-20 eastbound frontage road is open to traffic but has daily lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The existing eastbound entrance ramp from US 69 is closed for removal. US 69 eastbound traffic will now use the entrance ramp east of Jim Hogg Road. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
· Limits: At FM 346
· Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $16.7 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
More night work is planned with the contractor scheduled to continue placing bridge beams from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Closures are planned as follows:
- US 69 northbound inside lane closed Tuesday night
- FM 346 closed at the bridge Wednesday night
- US 69 southbound inside lane closed Wednesday and Thursday nights
The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is building a US 69 bridge over FM 346.
FM 2493 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $14.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway construction. Spruce Hill Road will be closed to traffic at FM 2493 for construction of the western half of the new intersection. The work zone speed limit is reduced to 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek
· Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
· Cost: $719,000.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is scheduled this week. The project is replacing the existing bridges with new structures.
Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek
· Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
· Cost: $470,000.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is planned this week. Both roads are open to traffic on this bridge replacement project.
FM 2015 Widening Project
· Limits: From I-20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $3 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The project is substantially complete with the contractor addressing punch list items. Expect periodic traffic shifts or lane closures managed by flaggers and/or channelizing devices. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to perform routine ditch maintenance on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers handling traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
CR 2318 Bridge Replacement
· Limits: At Alligator Creek
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
· Cost: $0.55 Million
· Anticipated Completion Date: November 2020
Crews will continue demolishing the existing bridge. The roadway will be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project requiring motorists to use alternate routes. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.
Guardrail Upgrade Project
· Limits: FM 47, and other roads in Anderson, Henderson, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022
Work continues to upgrade driveways on FM 47. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.
US 80 Safety Improvements
· Limits: Kaufman County line east to SH 19
· Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2.54 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020
Crews will be removing and replacing driveway structures in the Wills Point area. Motorists should expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices. The project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrail for safety.
SH 64 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $9.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to stripe the roadway. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
· Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is installing concrete driveways. Expect periodic two-way, one-lane traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on SH 37, and edge repairs on FM 778. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Wood County construction projects updates:
CR 4870 Bridge Replacement (New Project)
- Limits: At Lake Winnsboro
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
- Cost: $1.33 Million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Crews will be constructing concrete drill shafts. The road will be closed at the bridge for the
duration of construction once demolition begins. Motorists must use alternate routes. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.
US 69 Mill & Inlay
· Limits: From SH 37 to 0.6 mi. south of US 80 in Mineola
· Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD.
· Cost: $1.44 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Crews will be laying the hot mix surface course. Expect lane closures and delays managed by flaggers and channelizing devices. The project includes planing, pavement repair, a one course surface treatment, overlay, and pavement markings.
FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
· Cost: $1.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Crews are addressing punch list items without lane closures. The project is replacing the bridge and approaches.
Loop 564 Overlay Project
· Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola
· Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.
· Cost: $5.77 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Crews will be installing the final surface fog seal and pavement markings. Expect periodic lane closures daily with flaggers and pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings.
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $1.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
Crews will continue to widen structures and install safety features on FM 1805. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Monday, Tuesday, Friday all counties
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Wednesday in all counties
· Guardrail and Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties
· Tree Removal: Tree and stump grinding operations conducted in all counties