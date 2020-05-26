Sabine County employees quarantined after contact with COVID-19 positive case

Last night I received information that there were two more positives in Sabine County. This time it hit close to home. From information given, some of our Sabine County employees had been in contact with one of the positives. Following protocol this morning we contacted the offices that were affected. We identified those at risk because of direct contact. Next we set up testing. At this time all are in quarantine and will be until test results come back or the 14 day quarantine period is up. Other precautions are being taken to protect the public and other employees. On Tuesday our doors will be open to our Courthouse, Annex, and Tax Office but we will have a no face to face until the test results come back. You will be able to call each office upon arrival. Each office will try and handle your requests. We know this is an inconvenience but it is necessary to assure no one else could or is infected.