Splash Kingdom in Canton, Nacogdoches to open May 29

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Splash Kingdom will be opening on May 29, according to a press release from the company.
The release said both Splash Kingdom parks in Canton and Nacogdoches will be opening on Friday, May 29.
"After the stress and uncertainty we’ve all lived with these last few months, everyone here deserves to have something positive happen. We can’t wait to open the gates on the 29th and greet families returning to Splash Kingdom!” said Splash Kingdom President/CEO Johnny Blevins.
Park capacity will be limited according to federal, state, and local specifications. The release said park admission tickets will be sold online, and reservation systems will stagger guest entry times so social distancing protocols can be maintained. Guests should buy individual day tickets, season passes or 3-day passes online at https://splashkingdomwaterpark.com. All daily admissions will be sold online for use on specific days. These will be limited and will guarantee entry on the day stated on the ticket.
The release said season pass holders will be granted entry 15 minutes before the park opens to the public each day. This guarantees that season pass holders who arrive early will be admitted to the park. Several pricing promotions are available online now.
The release said parents who wish to have a life jacket available for small children are encouraged to bring their own to the park. While life jackets provided by the park will be sanitized between uses, coming with your own life jacket will ensure you won’t have to wait for one to be available.
