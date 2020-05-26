Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy skies are expected for the rest of the afternoon with a chance for rain late in the day. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. A few of the showers today could be strong, bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning so stay weather alert. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with partly cloudy skies and afternoon showers. Widespread rain moves back in on Thursday as a weak cold front passes through our are. Friday and Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies, brief afternoon showers, and temps in the low 80s. Clear, sunny, and dry skies return for Sunday and will stick around on Monday.