Angelina County commissioners consider $5.8 million loan to repair roads

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners are considering whether now could be the right time to repair county roads.
Commissioners are considering a $5.8 million loan to repair and improve more than 150 miles of blacktop.
They have been working toward getting funds for the roads since November. Commissioner Greg Harrison of precinct one said their budget has been an issue.
“The only problem that we have is there’s not enough money in the budgets to build back roads,” Harrison said. “Yeah, we could patch for the first six months but then we’re broke again and that’s time we really need to be working.”
Harrison said initially they were looking toward a $7.2 million loan but that would have raised tax rates. They did some re-planning to settle at $5.88 million.
“We’re trying to get these funds put back into the roads so, if a person right now drives these roads, I mean there’s potholes, there’s potholes on top of potholes,” he said. “There’s patches on top of patches. They just keep coming back and the reason being, these roads are dead.”
Harrison created a three-year plan, which would allow for 155 miles of roads in Angelina County to be repaired.
“This is adding no more burden to the taxpayer. It’s not. I mean we’re not going to raise your taxes to do it,” Harrison said. “But you also deserve to have roads that are better than what they are, and this is the only way I know to do it.”
Commissioners say now is the time to take out the loan because interest rates are lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
