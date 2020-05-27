Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. Boeing on Wednesday, May 27, is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry. And the aircraft maker says more cuts are coming. (Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File/AP)