Camping reservations resume at Texas State Parks on Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Starting Wednesday, you’ll be able to book a summer vacation to any Texas State Park.
According to an announcement from Texas Parks and Wildlife Tuesday morning, new camping reservations will being May 27th.
The advanced bookings can be made between June 1st and September 7th.
During this time, all visitors will be required to make reservations to enter the parks.
These changes come after parks were ordered to close in early April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, dozens of the state’s 80 parks have new rules and restrictions in place.
As of May 27th, many were still limiting group sizes, prohibiting equipment rentals, encouraging the use of face masks, and requiring visitor passes to be printed prior to arrival.
