Coaching changes coming to Central, Huntingtom

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Several coaching changes being made in the past week will effect multiple districts.
Last week, Central ISD hired Michael Scoggin fro Corrigan to be their new softball coach following the resignation of Kurtis Acosta earlier in the spring. Corrigan has yet to make a hire to replace Scoggin. Central also hired former Huntington girls basketball coach Bo Massey to take over as the district’s boys track and Field/ Cross Country coach. Massey will also be an assistant coach with girls basketball.
Huntington will be replacing Massey with Becky Yates who was the district’s middle school girls athletics coordinator.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.