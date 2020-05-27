COVID-19 testing expedited at Nacogdoches County jail after inmate tests positive

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Texas House representative joined the Nacogdoches County sheriff urging for expedited COVID-19 testing at the county jail following the discovery of a COVID-19 positive inmate.
In a video posted to Facebook on May 21, Sheriff Jason Bridges informed the public that an inmate tested positive and was asymptomatic.
On Wednesday, Rep. Travis Clardy joined Bridges in calling for expedited testing in the John R. Lightfoot Law Enforcement Center on the remaining inmates and staff.
Mouth swabs were conducted Wednesday morning and results should be back in about 48 hours, officials said.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Major David Crisp about the testing procedure.
RELATED STORY:
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.