First Alert: Strong storms in central Texas could clip parts of East Texas this evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The morning sunshine has given way to increasing clouds this afternoon as hailstorms in central and southeast Texas have sent some of those storm clouds in our direction.
A second area of strong thunderstorms may clip areas around the Trinity River this evening, with many parts of East Texas remaining dry under mostly cloudy skies.
That upper-low continues to spin near Texarkana and due to its close proximity, we have added a 30% chance of rain to the overnight forecast since any spoke of energy that rotates in our direction could lift the atmosphere and give us a few pockets of rain, even in the overnight hours.
Thursday looks to be our best chance to see rain for the foreseeable future since that upper-low will more than likely produce some scattered, heavy showers and thunderstorms over the Piney Woods after lunch time. Our odds for rain tomorrow will be at 60%.
Outside of any rain, temperatures will remain seasonably warm, with highs in the lower 80’s.
Eventually, this upper low will open up and pull away by Friday, which will lead to one final chance of rain. Any rain we see Friday will be spotty in nature, with those odds of you getting wet at 30%.
A building ridge of high pressure will then build overhead from the desert southwest, bringing us a sun-filled, dry weekend as cool mornings give way to warm afternoons.
This sunny, dry weather will continue into next week with daytime highs quickly climbing into the lower 90’s by the middle of next week as the month of June gets underway.
