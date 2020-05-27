Little Topper, clone of rodeo champion horse, born

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The legacy of one of the best rodeo calf roping horses of his time will continue: Topper’s clone was born.
STS Ranchwear announced Little Topper was recently born, and said he is healthy, happy and ornery just like the former rodeo horse.
During his time, Topper brought home rodeo titles and awards alongside Stran Smith, a world-champion tie-down roper.
At the age of 25, Topper died after he was hit by a truck on Highway 287 in Childress.
Years before the accident, Topper’s veterinarian had planned for the future by asking to get a tissue sample just in case if they ever wanted to clone him.
Back in April of 2019, Dr. Gregg VeneKlasen put the cloning into action and said the clone would be born in about 11 months.
And here he is.
Let’s all give Little Topper a warm welcome!
