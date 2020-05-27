Lufkin business looking to start helping athletes again as they repoen from COVID-19 shutdown

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Nutrishop of Lufkin was one of the many businesses in Deep East Texas that was effected from the COVID-19 shutdown.
What hurt the business is that their doors had only been open for two weeks.
“It was tough,” owner David Fussell said. “We had got everything up and going about two weeks when Angelina County shut down.”
The business that works with area gyms to get members on health nutritional plans has been slowly filling up their supplies.
“We have been trying to get shipments in for the last few weeks,” Fussell said. “We just got one in today that we had been waiting on for three weeks.”
Fussell has been talking to athletes as they come into gyms to try and help them get ready for when they can be back with their teams for summer workouts.
“We are a nutritional wellness store,” Fussell said. “It doesn’t matter what you are looking for, we go about your goals. Whether it is weight loss or you want to gain muscle for football season. Right now we have a bunch of athletes coming here that we have put on meal plans to gain weight. A lot of these kids have been sitting at home not working out and the UIL has announced they can go back on June 8 so we are trying to help them get ready.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.