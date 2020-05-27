Lufkin City Manager plans for retirement, reflects on his impact

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Keith Wright is retiring. He served as city engineer, assistant city manager and city manager for the city of Lufkin for the past 30 years.
After he retires on July 7th, he says he has big plans for the near future.
“I would like to go on my boat more often to do some more sailing and more traveling with my wife. And since I am a registered engineer, I will probably do some engineering on the side part-time,” Wright said.
Throughout Wright's 30 years of service to the city of Lufkin, he says the biggest impact to being a public servant right now is social media.
“It has really affected how people interact with the city and how we respond to them,” Wright added.
After many changes over the years, one thing has been consistent— Wright has been involved in numerous capital improvements programs for the city.
“When I first came here, Copeland street flooded every time it rained and so we fixed all those. Most of the flooding issues, they do not happen there as often now. Those were significant projects,” Wright explained. “Replacing all the waterlines that were asbestos cement with PVC plastic, that was another major project. It was all over the city. It was about 60 miles of waterline."
Wright says he has ever-lasting memories, such as the downtown rehabilitation project.
“I’m just going to show you this bottle that we found while were doing the downtown project. It's Dr. J. Hostetter’s' Stomach Bitters. Now whatever that was, I’m sure it was not good for you, but it was an interesting bottle,” Wright expressed.
He says the work continues as he is wrapping up budget plans so that the next city manager is ready to go.
“They have been good to me. I have had good laughs and overall, a good career with the city and I am looking forward to that next step,” Wright added.
Wright says he will continue to live in Lufkin during his retirement.
