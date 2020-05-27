4 Nacogdoches DPS troopers file suit over traffic stop quota system

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Four DPS troopers have filed suit against DPS for violating their First Amendment rights and the Texas Whistleblower Act.
According to the two law firms involved in the case, James and Hightower and the Franklin Law Firm, the officers were expected to make a certain number of arrests and traffic stops. The suit said under DPS Sergeant Robert Shugart’s command, monetary prizes were offered to troopers reaching a quota for most arrests and traffic stops in a period.
Their attorneys claim the troopers reported the illegal quota system to their immediate superiors and then to the Office of the Inspector General. Allegedly after making the report Sgt. Shugart and others within DPS “undertook a systematic campaign of retaliation and intimidation to silence and punish the troopers”, according to the lawsuit.
Attorneys representing the troopers, Tanner Franklin, and Sean Hightower, allege the troopers were transferred to other duty stations, denied promotions, berated in front of others, denied vacation, and forced to work dangerously long hours.
The suit is pending in the United State District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Lufkin Division, and has been assigned the Cause No. 9:20-cv-119.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.