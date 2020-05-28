First Alert: Diminishing rain chances will lead to warmer, drier days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will hang on to a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm overnight, but most areas will remain dry under partly cloudy skies.
The slow-moving upper low that has given us some rain throughout the week accelerate eastward, which will lead to drier weather moving in for the foreseeable future.
A ridge of high pressure will then build overhead from the desert southwest, bringing us a sun-filled, dry weekend as cool mornings give way to warm afternoons with low humidity in place.
This ridge of high pressure will reign supreme through the middle of next week. That means we will keep the sunshine and dry weather in place through at least next Wednesday before southeasterly winds return, opening up the door for a slim chance of sea breeze showers to enter the equation by next Thursday and Friday.
With the abundant sunshine and dry weather sticking around for several days to come, temperatures will be trending up, as daytime highs rebound into the lower 90’s next week. It is June after all, so this is normal for us in East Texas.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.