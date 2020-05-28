First Alert: A shift in the pattern will bring in sunny, drier days to East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The low-pressure system spinning in Arkansas has rotated in some scattered showers and thunderstorms through the Piney Woods this afternoon. Some of the downpours have contained some brief, heavy rainfall to go along with some gusty winds and perhaps some pocket change hail.
We will hang on to a 20% chance of an evening or early overnight shower or two, but most areas will remain dry under partly cloudy skies.
This slow-moving low will finally pull away, accelerating eastward, which will lead to drier weather moving in for the foreseeable future.
A ridge of high pressure will then build overhead from the desert southwest, bringing us a sun-filled, dry weekend as cool mornings give way to warm afternoons with low humidity in place.
This ridge of high pressure will reign supreme through the middle of next week. That means we will keep the sunshine and dry weather in place through at least next Wednesday before southeasterly winds return, opening up the door for a slim chance of sea breeze showers to enter the equation by next Thursday and Friday.
With the abundant sunshine and dry weather sticking around for several days to come, temperatures will be trending up, as daytime highs rebound into the lower 90’s next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.